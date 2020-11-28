Shahbaz, Hamza released on parole

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and NA Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have been released on parole for five days.

“Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will receive the body of Shamim Akhtar at 6:45am at the Lahore airport. From there, the body would be taken to the Sharif Medical hospital and funeral prayers would be offered in Raiwind, said PML-N leader Azma Bukhari.

According to a notification, Shahbaz and Hamza will remain free from November 27 on five-day parole. The PML-N had requested 14-day parole. They have been released under Section 545B, 1978. The decision to release Shahbaz and Hamza has been made ahead of the funeral of Shamim Akhtar, mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, who died in London on Sunday. The Punjab Home Department said parole is a legal right of Shahbaz and Hamza.

Shamim Akhtar will be buried beside her late husband, Mian Sharif, and arrangements in this regard have been finalized. The body will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday and the funeral prayers will be offered the same day at the Sharif Medical City, Raiwind.