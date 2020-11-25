close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
Siraj submits resolution in Senate Sectt for Dr Afia’s release

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

ISLAMABAD: JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat asking the government make sincere efforts for release of Dr Afia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in US for long. In the resolution, the JI Ameer drew attention of the government towards delay in release of daughter of Pakistan, Dr Afia Siddiqui. Siraj also referred to a resolution unanimously adopted by Senate on November 15, 2018. The resolution called upon the government take solid steps for Afia’s release. He also mentioned another resolution passed by the National Assembly on August 21, 2008 asking the government to take steps for her release.

