Nawaz taken to hospital after severe kidney pain

LONDON: Former Prime Minister and PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif was taken to a West London hospital on Tuesday morning after developing severe kidney pain.

A source in the hospital said that Nawaz Sharif was brought to the hospital by his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan and Hussain Nawaz.

A family source when contacted said that Nawaz had visited the hospital for blood tests and CT scan.

It’s learnt that Nawaz Sharif developed kidney pain late on Monday night and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after it was observed that he was continuing to feel unwell.

The family source confirmed that Nawaz Sharif has kidney stones for which he is being treated.

Maryam Nawaz, who represented her father at Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Tuesday, tweeted that her father was being treated for "severe kidney pain".

On Twitter, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that the former prime minister could not participate in the PDM meeting that was chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman due to the pain.

"MNS could not participate in the PDM meeting today because of severe kidney pain that he is being treated for therefore I am representing him. Would request for prayers," she tweeted.

On Monday, Dr Adnan Khan said on Twitter: “Former Pm Nawaz Sharif had scans and investigations at King Edward VII’s Hospital followed by consultation and medical review for treatment optimization.”

Earlier this year, medical records from a UK hospital showed that Nawaz was suffering from various ailments, including a severe cardiac disease.

The Royal Brompton Hospital had issued three reports: Rubidium Cardiac PET-CT scan on three pages; Holter Analysis on 16 pages; and Echocardiogram on three pages.

Separately, Dr David Lawrence had also issued a medical summary based on reports by the Royal Brompton and Guy’s and St Thomas’ hospitals.

The Royal Brompton reports said that Nawaz has significant areas of compromised perfusion (blood supply to heart) and there is element of impaired cardiac function as well. The reports said that the former premier's heart is at risk of attack or an adverse cardiac event. Both the Royal Brompton and Dr David Lawrence had recommended urgent heart intervention which is important for Nawaz's health and life. The reports also said that Nawaz Sharif cannot undergo the invasive procedure unless cleared by the hematologists, as his platelet counts were variable and unstable.