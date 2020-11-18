close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
November 18, 2020

RPO inquires after injured cops

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar inquired the health of injured personnel during the protest of TLP and directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, RPO said that such brave policemen are the asset of police department, we are proud of them. He made it clear that it is also the top most priority of police to protect the property and lives of the people however, he said that no one will be allowed to damage public and private property.

