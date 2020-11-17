NAB seeks tax records of Zardari and family

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide ‘complete’ information of income tax returns and wealth statements of former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and his family members, it was learnt on Monday.

State-run NAB named Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Munawar Ali Talpur and Zardari Group (Pvt) Limited in a requisition of information related to “assets beyond known sources of income and obtaining of pecuniary advantage through dishonest and illegal means”.

“Incomplete information has been received as yet,” read a NAB letter dated 6th November, 2020, seen by The News. The information was sought through NAB’s focal person in the FBR in Islamabad.

The letter was made public amid a political opposition to victory of the national ruling party in the Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly elections. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was in the lead in nine of 23 constituencies in Gilgit Baltistan, while the independent candidates have won seven seats, according to unofficial results. Zaradi’s Pakistan Peoples Party played second fiddle with three seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) with two seats. The two parties are leading on-street opposition to topple PTI regime that has spent two years in the office.

NAB has so far made three requisitions to seek the tax information. The NAB had sent letters to FBR on September 10 and October 19, respectively. The NAB said in the past two letters the FBR had not provided required information.

The NAB asked the FBR to provide details of income tax returns and wealth statements from the date of initial registration of such individuals and entity.

An official at Regional Tax Office (RTO) Karachi confirmed the letter received from the NAB and said that the tax office had already sent required information to the accountability bureau. The tax details of Zardari and his family and business group fall in the jurisdictions of different tax offices.

Sources said Asif Ali Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari are assessed at RTO-I Karachi. Faryal Talpur, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Zardari Group are registered with the Medium Taxpayers Office Karachi. Munawar Ali Talpur is assessed at the Large Taxpayers Office Karachi.

According to the NAB letter, the authority has taken cognizance of offences allegedly committed by the individuals under the provisions of section 9 (a) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 and section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010.