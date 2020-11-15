LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment booked the wife and son of Khwaja Asif, Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, ex-mayor Sialkot, and PML-N ex-MPA from Chunian Ahsan Raza Khan in a scandal of illegal housing schemes on Saturday.

Former Defence Minister Khwaja Asif said the FIR against his son and wife is politically motivated. “I will knock at the door of the court and discuss the merits and demerits of the case in the court, said Khwaja Asif while talking to this scribe.

In a statement issued from the office of the spokesperson to the ACE, Punjab, it was stated that loss worth millions of rupees has been caused to the public exchequer in the form of site map and conversion fees evasions by these so called champions of good governance.

The Kent Society jointly owned by Toheed Akhtar and Mrs Khwaja Asif had illegally included 281 Kanals after the approval of the first map which was illegal as per the Punjab government’s private housing society schemes.

The said society had also sold out plots from the area marked for open areas such as parks, graveyard and public amenities, the FIR said.

According to documents available with the News issued by the ACE, Ahsan Raza Khan had caused a huge financial loss to the public exchequer by illegally establishing a housing scheme and encroaching on one acre of land of the RHC Kanganpur by building a commercial market and selling its shops without any legal justification. He sold plots in his society namely Al-Janat Town without having its maps or site approved by the LDA or the local municipality office. The FIR sent by the DC Kasur to DG ACE recommended criminal proceedings against Ahsan Raza for causing a huge financial loss to the public exchequer through tax and site conversion fees.

Commenting on the matter, the DG ACE said the law will take its course and those involved in tax evasion and malpractices will be dealt with an iron hand. Every single penny of the public exchequer will be recovered from the culprits.