PBM plans old age homes

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) finalised a plan to establish Ehsaas Kaddas (old age homes) at provincial and regional headquarters to provide free accommodation and basic amenities to abandoned senior citizens of the country.
According to a senior official’s briefing on Wednesday, the Ehsaas Kaddas were being established initially in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta for 50 senior citizens each.