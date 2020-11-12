close
Thu Nov 12, 2020
A
APP
November 12, 2020

PBM plans old age homes

Islamabad

Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) finalised a plan to establish Ehsaas Kaddas (old age homes) at provincial and regional headquarters to provide free accommodation and basic amenities to abandoned senior citizens of the country.

According to a senior official’s briefing on Wednesday, the Ehsaas Kaddas were being established initially in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta for 50 senior citizens each.

