First winter rain forecast

Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast that the country will have the first rain and snowfall of the winter season over the coming weekend.

The welcome rain will ease breathing problems by ending a prolonged dry spell, say doctors.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly weather system is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and expected to persist in upper parts till Monday.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore from Saturday to Monday morning.