20 outlaws including 3 bike-lifters held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws including three bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes, narcotics and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Aabpara police apprehended a bike lifter namely Sabir Ali and recovered stolen motorbike from him, while police team also arrested five afghan national who failed to provide their identity. Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Izat Ali and recovered 1.80 kilogram hashish from him. Bani Gala police apprehended an accused Jahangir and recovered two wine bottles from him.

Karachi company police arrested an accused Arslan Shahzad and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. CIA police team apprehended two bike lifters namely Ghulam Abbas and Imran and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession. Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused Fawad Khan, Mir Baz and Asif Khan and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shams Colony police apprehended four Afghan national accused living illegally. Koral police arrested two drug pushers namely Abbass Haider and Asif Nawaz and recovered 1.035 kilogram hashish and 200 gram heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the performance of Police team and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involve in drug peddling activities.