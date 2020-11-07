Civil society expresses solidarity with families

Islamabad : Civil society representatives held a protest to demand effective implementation of the National Action Plan and more measures to end terrorism and extremism.

The protest was organised by Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) and Paigham-e-Pakistan outside the National Press Club to express solidarity with the families of those martyred in the attack on madrassah in Peshawar.

The participants held banners and placards and were demanding full implementation of the National Action Plan and more measures to end extremism from the society. Executive Director of SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas and Mumtaz Gohar of Child Rights Movement led the rally.

Kausar Abbas while addressing the protesters said after the terror attack of Army Public School, National Action Plan was prepared and it helped end terrorism, violence, and extremism. He said the state had the responsibility to protect every member of society including children, youth, and elders. “It was need of the hour to ensure implementation of National Action Plan at the level of provinces, districts, tehsils and union councils,” he said adding that ulema and muftis had an agreement on the document of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

He lauded the immense sacrifices of armed forces, law enforcement agencies, civil armed forces and said the people of Pakistan will not let go waste these sacrifices. He stressed that the laws on the protection of the rights of children should be implemented at the federal and provincial levels.