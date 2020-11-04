Stop defaming motherland to please India: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Tuesday called on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to ask its Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to get back and say or do whatever he wanted to but desist from pleasing India and using the soil of another country.

Speaking at a news conference here following the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he asserted that Nawaz should not become an asset to another country.

“It is the Sharifs’ mindset that they believe in monarchy and that they are above the law. If there is no extradition treaty, this does not mean exemption to anyone,” he said.

The minister told Nawaz Sharif that he could not become a revolutionary by staying away and using the soil of another country. He alleged that the Sharif family always considered itself above the law and was not prepared to be treated like the ordinary citizens of the country.

He claimed that the majority in the PML-N did not agree to Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. He insisted instead of asking about kidnapping of the IGP Sindh or other such things, why questions were not being asked about disrespecting of the Quaid’s mausoleum by Maryam Nawaz and her spouse.

Likewise, he noted why this was not being asked as to why a person, who was elected prime minister of Pakistan thrice, was running away from the law and why he had created an environment of confusion and unrest by his speeches, which was dangerous for the country.

“How can you please India by resorting to such behaviour; this may not be your objective but this is going in favour of the enemy,” he pointed out and said the country was being defamed.

Replying to a question as to why the state was not lodging an FIR over the disrespect of the Quaid’s mausoleum or what Ayaz Sadiq said, Shibli explained that the govt did not give its kneejerk reaction to the action but work on it was under way.

“This will not be like Mitti Pao (throw dust on it). It is a matter relating to the state,” he noted. Referring to a statement by PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, he said by demanding withdrawal of corruption cases against the Sharif family, he had said it all. He continued that the objective of the PML-N’s recent narrative was to get their corruption cases shelved and not only Sanaullah, but other PML-N leaders were too saying so.

“They can even put the system at stake for just one family’s sake but will not succeed in it, as people will stoutly defend it,” he said.

He came down hard on the Pakistan Democratic Movement for toeing the Indian agenda of spreading anarchy in the country during its rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta, adding that their narrative of hatred against Pakistan and national institutions was not acceptable to any segment of the society. There was strong resentment, he pointed out, against the statement of Ayaz Sadiq who was standing with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

He said many PML-N leaders and workers were opposed to the narrative adopted by Nawaz. He claimed that the opposition had no programme for the future.

“When they were in power, they developed a culture of corruption, loot and nepotism. Due to their policies, the best brains migrated out of the country.”

He asked Rana Sanaullah who would give the account of the Model Town killing of innocent people in 2014. He said Nawaz’s properties, business and children were abroad, so he had little botheration if God forbid the country faced anarchy.

He said the government had no issue with the public rallies of the opposition, as the PTI provincial leaders held larger gatherings than the PDM meetings of ten parties. Referring to Fazlur Rehman, Shibli said he had always been in power politics one way or the other. Asked as to why Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was made special assistant to the Punjab CM and why Fayazul Hassan Chohan was removed, he said it was the discretion of the chief minister and he was free to take decisions.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Monday said the rot had set in and the PML-N was bursting at the seams in Punjab. He said the PML-N top leaders were so haughty and vainglorious that they won’t even shake hands with MPAs.

In a tweet, he said, “The enemy narrative won’t work now whether you hug in courts or throw yourselves at the feet of others in the secret meetings.”

In another tweet, he said, “It was this uniform that bottle-fed your father and made him prime minister, otherwise he or you lack the ability to even sit a test and become a clerk. Donning this same uniform, our jawans give away their lives day and night in defending the motherland. Isn’t it the worst form of disloyalty that you are reading the enemy narrative to our youth?”

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was not ready to show leniency towards corrupt political elements, as the PTI narrative was based on across-the-board accountability. Speaking in a talk show on a private news channel, Fawad said the PML-N would face more difficulties in near future due to its “anti-state narrative”. Fawad said he saw no future of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on the country’s political landscape.

The minister said due to emergence of PML-N from the establishment, the majority of its pro-establishment members would oppose their leadership over the anti-establishment narrative.

He said the people of Punjab were concerned over the statements of Nawaz Sharif against the armed forces, as the Punjab had rendered great sacrifices in defending the motherland against the enemy. He said there was no chance for the PML-N to survive in its home province of Punjab. To a question about the PML-N dissident Abdul Qadir Baloch, Fawad Chaudhry said Qadir Baloch decided to part ways with his party over its “anti-state policies” and non-serious attitude towards his complaints about life threats to him in his province.