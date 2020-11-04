General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauds FWO’s capacity building efforts

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday visited the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headquarters and appreciated its capacity building efforts for mega projects. The COAS was given a detailed briefing on development projects undertaken by the FWO, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress and directed to ensure timely completion of projects of national importance. The COAS appreciated the public-private partnership initiatives and said that private sector must be supported in greater national interest. Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and DG FWO Major General Kamal Azfar.