‘Steps on to solve problems of business community’

FAISALABAD: Economic growth is directly linked with the business community and the government is trying its optimum best to resolve their problems of immediate nature, said Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that all over the world, the governments provided maximum facilities to their industrialists and traders. He lamented that as many as 22 departments like ticks were retarding the growth process. He appreciated the resilience of the business community, which was not only facing these departments, but also providing the much needed revenue for the overall development of the country. Acknowledging their services for the country, the governor said: “I salute them for their excellent services. He said that the difficult one and half year has passed and now we are returning back to normalcy. He pointed out that the bureaucracy was the main hurdle in the development of Pakistan. He said that we must take sensible steps to overcome the prevailing crisis and move forward. He mentioned the Sialkot model and said that Faisalabad had been known for its leading industrialists and they should also contribute for the infrastructure development of this city. He assured to convene a high level meeting in the Governor’s House with the objective to resolve the issues hampering the growth strategy.

The governor said that generally it was a principle that the governments launched different pilot projects and when these became sustainable within a stipulated time period, these were handed over to the local departments or local communities, but this practice was not feasible in Pakistan. He said that the pilot projects worked as long as the government funding was made available and the same were abandoned as soon as the government funding was stopped.

The governor mentioned a safe water project and said that he launched it in 2013. He said that at least 10 different departments were doing the same job.