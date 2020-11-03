close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
Transgender person booked in stabbing case

Karachi

The Darakhshan police have registered a case against a transgender person for allegedly injuring another transgender person in Defence Housing Authority. According to police, Faiza was stabbed and injured by Waqas at a residential apartment in Badar Commercial on October 31. The police have registered a case.Â­

