Transgender person booked in stabbing case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Darakhshan police have registered a case against a transgender person for allegedly injuring another transgender person in Defence Housing Authority. According to police, Faiza was stabbed and injured by Waqas at a residential apartment in Badar Commercial on October 31. The police have registered a case.Â