Covid-19 kills two more, infects 443

Two more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and new 443 cases have surfaced in Sindh. As many as 9,784 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

“The province’s death toll has reached 2,633,” the CM said in his daily Covid-19 situation report. As many as 1,664,547 tests have been conducted in Sindh in total which detected 146,774 positive cases and of them, 95 per cent or 138,974 patients have defeated the virus, including 195 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 5,167 patients are under treatment: 4,906 in home isolation, one at isolation centre and 260 at hospitals. The condition of 191 patients is critical, including 27 who are on life support.

Of the new 443 cases, 289 are from Karachi: 90 from District South, 83 from District East, 48 from District Central, 40 from Malir, 18 from Korangi and 10 from District West. Hyderabad has reported 39 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 18, Shikarpur 12, Khairpur 10, Dadu eight, Ghotki seven, Jamshoro and Sanghar six each, Thatta five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Matiari three, Badin two, and Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Umerkot one each.

The chief minister has once again urged the people of Sindh to follow SOPs, saying the coronavirus cases and the number of deaths from the infectious disease are on the rise in the country.