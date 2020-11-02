Seminar on breast cancer

LAHORE : A seminar was held to sensitise society about the breast cancer.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the speakers of the seminar held the view that it is the responsibility of male members of society more than females with regard the awareness and treatment of breast cancer patients.

The genetic testing is the modern and most accurate way to diagnose the breast cancer. The speakers included noted oncologist Dr Sheharyar and pioneer of genetic testing in Pakistan Raja Humayun Akbar. The speaker emphasised that patriarchy mentality in society should be discouraged.