Shehryar Afridi urges UN to take notice of illegal land transfers in IIOJK

Islamabad : Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday urged the UN experts on Human Rights and Freedom of Expression to make an immediate intervention into the Indian government’s illegal transfer of 2.4 lac kanals of land in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to Industries and Commerce Divisions of India.

Addressing here at a reception held to eulogies the services of doctors, paramedics and armed forces in fight against COVID-19, Shehryar Afridi said all Indian actions in IIOJK were illegal and in blatant violation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and were aimed at genocide of Kashmiris.

He also asked the UN experts to take note of the ongoing raids of National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India on offices and residences of human rights defenders, journalists and of members of civil society, humanitarian aid organizations operating in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"The NIA has been raising fears among the activists of human rights organizations and journalists since October 28 so that the media and human rights organizations do not report on the Indian government’s genocidal actions against Kashmiris," he said.

"Hindutva regime of India wants to cover up the ongoing genocide in Kashmir by gagging the voices of media and human rights organizations. Amnesty India was also forced to shutdown its operations in India last month. Amnesty International also has condemned the Indian government’s ongoing campaign against human rights organizations and the media,” Afridi said.

He said the Modi government must understand that the truth cannot be hidden by such raids and atmosphere of fear.

"RSS goons and Modi administration cannot fool the world on Kashmiri genocide. We will continue to expose the inhuman actions of the colonial rulers in Kashmir. The world must break its criminal silence and give freedom to Kashmiris," he added.

Afridi said, “nations are formed when they are connected to their foundation. "We must pay tribute to our heroes.

Our heroes are performing significant tasks in every field. My salutes to the doctors, paramedical staff and the Armed Forces who have been instrumental in defeating the coronavirus pandemic under the vision and strategy of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said.

The Chairman Kashmir Committee also lauded the services of the staff and administration of the NIH and all the institutions that have added a new chapter in history by combating the pandemic better than the Western world.

"There are more than 70 million refugees in the world.

There are more than 3.5 million refugees in Pakistan alone for whom Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts earned the honor of being the first country in the world to pay Rs12,000 per family to help the homeless and stateless people infected with the corona virus.

The whole world, including the WHO, paid tribute to Pakistan’s successful strategy," he said.

Afridi said on the other hand, by imposing the worst lockdown in India, Narendra Modi created the worst human tragedy in India.

India’s RSS government has made life difficult for Kashmiris but they would keep the fight against occupation till they attain freedom, he added.