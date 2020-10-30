WHO representatives visit MTI KTH

PESHAWAR: WHO Chief of Mission Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala along with a delegation visited MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital on Thursday.

The delegation, which also comprised coordinator Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescent Health (MNCAH) Dr Ellen, National Professional Officer Dr Uzma Qudsia and WHO Head of Provincial Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Saeed Akbar Khan, donated 5500 amplification tests worth 9.27million for COVID-19 to the health facility.

A press release said that KTH’s PHL started working from May 29 and so far, a total of 13705 patients has been screened for COVID-19, out of which 1854 tested positive. The testing capacity of PHL is 200 to 300 tests per day. A brief presentation was given to the WHO team by Clinical In-charge PHL MTI KTH Assit Prof Dr Asghar Amin of the Pathology Department and attended by Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan, Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar and managerial staff. KTH Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan and Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar appreciated the regular logistic and technical support to MTI KTH.