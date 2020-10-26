Sahulat Bazaars, Utility Stores fail to serve purpose

Rawalpindi :The poor consumers have to return empty-handed from ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ and government-run Utility Stores to buy cheaper priced sugar, ‘atta’ and other kitchen items and they fail to serve the purpose they were established for. The people have to wait in long queues outside utility stores but have to return empty-handed most of the time as the store management often cite the shortage of sugar and 'atta' and asks them to return the next day.

The local administration on the directions of Punjab government established 11 ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ in the whole Rawalpindi district. The main purpose of ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ was to control ever-increasing inflation and to break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders. But, there is nothing in ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ for the poor community. There is no price difference at the government-run bazaars and open market.

The ‘Sahulat bazaars’ were established at Committee Chowk, Rawal Road, Haidri Chowk, Choor Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, and Adiala. However, all ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ lack of sugar, ‘atta’, and ghee/cooking oil. Secondly, there is no price difference at the Sahulat Bazaars and open market shops because 1-kilogram low-quality onion is selling at Rs55 at Sahulat Bazaars and fine quality onion is selling at Rs60 in open market shops. Low quality (bad taste) potato is selling at Rs60 in Sahulat Bazaars and fine quality (good taste) potato is being sold at Rs70 in open market shops. One kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs600 in Sahulat Bazaars while its rate is also the same in the open market. Garlic is sold at Rs200 in government-run Sahulat Bazaars and its rate in the open market is also the same.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, told The News that Sahulat Bazaars have been established to provide maximum relief to the poor segment of society. He said that he is personally monitoring Sahulat Bazaars to provide all kitchen items at controlled prices. “We want to break the monopoly of profiteers and hoarders through Sahulat Bazaars,” he claimed. He also said that they will never spare hoarders for creating artificial inflation.

On the other hand, long queues could be witnessed in front of utility stores to buy sugar and ‘atta’ at cheaper rates. All utility stores have been without sugar and ‘atta’ because there is a big price difference in sugar and ‘atta’ in government stores.

The USC management is selling 1-kilogram sugar at Rs68 against Rs100 in the open market and a 20-kg ‘atta’ bag at Rs860 against Rs1100 in the open market. Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Regional Manager (Rawalpindi) Raja Zulqarnain told ‘The News’ that they were continuously supplying sugar and ‘atta’ to the stores on regular basis but customers try to buy both items in bulk. “Over 80 per cent customers are trying to buy sugar and ‘atta’ from stores due to low prices,” he claimed.