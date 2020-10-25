FAST-NU hosts annual counseling camp

Islamabad : To counter the issues being faced by young university graduates in terms of their career, future plans and emotional & stress management, FAST National University hosts Counseling Camp here at Islamabad Campus other day. The day long camp was organized by Career Services Office (CSO), National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Islamabad Campus in collaboration with Foundation University, National University of Science & Technology (NUST), HR Consultants and IDP.

The counseling camp featured many career councilors, psychologists and representatives of known education consultants. The camp provided opportunity to meet with psychologists and counselors to discuss their career interests, career challenges, stress & time management issues, and personal development, aptitude and attitude concerns.

While highlighting the exclusive features of counseling camp, Deputy Manager Career Service Office Islamabad Campus Amna Ali Khan said that counseling means a lot for students and these short interactive sessions may incorporate valuable lessons in their life. We at FAST NUCES, organize these camps on regular basis as we believe in enabling the students to ask questions and clarify them through expert guidance and counseling, she added.

A large number of students from all three department including Computer Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Management Sciences visited the campus to get one on one sessions with the experts. These individual meetings helped the students to discuss their issues with the experts and in person.

One-day camp provided an overview of many different areas of career counseling, psychological and emotional to help the students explore in their futures. Expert career advisors led the students on the selection of courses and different career paths as its always important for students to prepare them for life after school and what to expect in the different fields of work. Psychologists helped the students in self-assessment process which included observing the abilities, interest area, analytical skills, work style and personality of a student.

Keeping in view the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, camp was organised by following the protection measures and SOPs as advised by Government.