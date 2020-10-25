400 bikes impounded

MANSEHRA: Traffic police have impounded hundreds of motorbikes being driven by underage bikers across the district.

“We have launched a crackdown against underage driving and seized over 400 motorbikes driven by the teenagers in different parts of the district,” Muddasar Zia, the traffic police in-charge, told reporters after leading a sensitisation session with the students of a local school here on Saturday. He said the police launched a traffic rules awareness campaign in the district in order to bring down the high accident ratio. “Most of the parents of motorcyclists whose motorbikes are confiscated during the crackdown didn’t know that their children have the two-wheelers, which I think is alarming for all of us,” said Zia.