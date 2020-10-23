Clean Karachi Campaign launched

KARACHI: The â€˜Clean Karachi Campaignâ€™ to improve the sewerage system was launched on Thursday under the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee.

The Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani launched â€˜Clean Karachi Campaignâ€™ in district west. It is being participated by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the district municipal corporations took part.

The Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PICIC) was formed following the prime ministerâ€™s announcement for Karachi Package. The PICIC comprises representatives from army and the provincial government to oversee and implement the cityâ€™s development work.