close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 23, 2020

Clean Karachi Campaign launched

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 23, 2020

KARACHI: The â€˜Clean Karachi Campaignâ€™ to improve the sewerage system was launched on Thursday under the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee.

The Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani launched â€˜Clean Karachi Campaignâ€™ in district west. It is being participated by Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the district municipal corporations took part.

The Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PICIC) was formed following the prime ministerâ€™s announcement for Karachi Package. The PICIC comprises representatives from army and the provincial government to oversee and implement the cityâ€™s development work.

Latest News

More From Pakistan