Two security guards, passer-by injured during robbery bid at super mart

Two security guards were injured while attempting to foil to a robbery bid at a super mart in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Sunday. A passer-by was also wounded.

According to police, the incident took place when four robbers riding two motorcycles tried to barge in the mart located at Block 5 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. As the security guards resisted their robbery bid, the robbers opened fire, injuring the two security guards and a passer-by police said, adding that a robber was also injured by shots fired by the security guards.

The injured guards and the passer-by were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The injured security guards were identified as Safdar and Sikandar while the passer-by as Widan Ali.

After hearing gunshots, police personnel busy on a routine patrolling reached the crime scene for an inquiry. But police said the robbers had managed to take their injured companion away with them while fleeing the scene. Police said they were trying to identify the suspects with the help of the CCTV footages and their sketches were also being drawn with the help of the witnesses.

Five injured in firing incidents

Five people, including a woman, were injured in incidents of firing in different areas of the city on Sunday. According to the Sacchal police, a 35-year-old woman, identified as Zainab, wife of Nasir, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near Superhighway.

Following the incident, the police and rescuers attended the crime scene and rushed the injured to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The police said the woman was injured by muggers for resisting their mugging bid.

Similarly, a man was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Block 9 of the Federal B Area. According to the Jauharabad police, the injured was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

The police said the man was identified as 40-year-old Zainul Abideen. The police said two robbers shot at the man for resisting their bid to loot him. The police said the assailants fled the scene after committing the crime and that a case had been registered.

In another incident, 25-year-old Nadir Hussain, son of Ashiq Hussain, was wounded in a firing incident that took place near the Jamali Flyover on Superhighway, while 25-year-old Tanvir, son of Jamil, was injured in a firing incident in the Khadim Hussain Solangi Goth area near Superhighway.

The injured were taken to the ASH for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Shahzad Khan, son of Sardar Khan, was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Shirin Jinnah Colony area. According to the Boat Basin police, the injured was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said the incident took place during aerial firing at a wedding ceremony.