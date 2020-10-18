Drivers violate speed limit on city roads

Speed limit violations are very common on city roads. City residents call for lowering speed limits on city roads by drivers of cars, bikes, goods carrying vehicles, and school vans. City traffic police and patrols department should look at the issue as reckless driving and over speeding is observed every day.

“I see people speeding inside the residential roads at 80 or 100kph,” says Ajmal Hussain, who lives in Fazal Town. There are small kids and elderly people crossing roads. It’s very unsafe if people drive so fast. It is important to reduce the speed on such roads.”

“During the last month, accidents left five people seriously injured and 23 with minor to moderate injuries in the city. It is not the legally permissible speed limit that is an issue, but a lack of adherence to it,” says Farasat Ali.

“Officials need to install more CCTV cameras on the roads. Right now, the cameras are two to three kilometers apart. We need cameras every 500 meters to a kilometer so offenders can be fined and their speed can be curtailed. Many people drive over 140kph. We definitely need more cameras on the highways,” says Naseer Zaidi, the graphic designer, who daily commutes to Islamabad for work.

“Reducing speeds isn’t the solution. It will take us more time to get home if the speed is cut down. Instead, officials should look at reducing speed limits on internal roads to 40kph. Many drive very fast and are extremely reckless. There are small children and elderly people using these roads. It’s dangerous,” says Nadeem Jafri.

“We need more pedestrian crossings and walkway bridges over roads. So many roads need zebra crossings. We need a pedestrian overhead bridge near Shah Khalid Colony, the locality where I live. There are many neighborhoods close by and it is impossible to get easily to them. People daily keep trying to cross the roads dangerously. It is risky for pedestrians especially women, children, and elderly people,” says Naseem Mehdi.

Amanat Hasan, who regularly uses the busy Islamabad Expressway, says: “It is not easy for those on foot. We can’t blame pedestrians trying to run across the road, who lives near Gulzar-e-Quaid. But if an accident occurs, the motorist is held legally responsible. We need more overhead bridges.”

“The speed should be maintained at 40kph near school intersections. That speed is good near schools. But, it should not be reduced in all internal roads. If it is further lessened, it will be very difficult for motorists to reach work on time,” says Sakhi Hasan.

Amjad Naqi says: “The city authorities have undertaken plenty of roadworks to ease congestion and increase safety. It is improving but more needs to be done. The change is slow.”