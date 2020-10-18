close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
Man found dead in kitchen

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

A 35-year-old man was found dead in the kitchen of his house under mysterious circumstances on Saturday.

His family claimed he committed suicide whereas police suspected it a blind murder. The victim has been identified as Abdul Rehman, a resident of Lower Mall. Police said victim's brothers informed police. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence.

One of the victims brother said Abdul Rehman was mentally deranged and he committed suicide. Further investigation is underway.

