Four suspects arrested for killing man, dumping body

Karachi : Four suspects were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in murdering a man and his body.

According to Bin Qasim SHO Owais Warsi, the body of a man, aged between 22 to 23 years, was found in bushes in Karim Bukhsh Mari Goth on October 13.

The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. He said the man, identified as Naseem Mullah, was brutally stabbed to death. The police have registered an FIR (No 505/20) under the Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The officer, along with the intelligence wing of the police station, arrested Shaukat Ali, Irshad alias Dola, Hassan Nazar and Suriya Jabbar. The suspects, during the initial investigation, admitted to the crime and they were later handed over to the investigation wing for further questioning.