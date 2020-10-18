close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 18, 2020

Man shot dead

Lahore

Karachi : A man was killed in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Maymar’s Bihar Goth on Saturday.

He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 25-year-old Shahid Khan, son of Saeed. The Gulshan-e-Maymar police said the man was standing outside his house when unidentified persons shot him twice and he died on the spot. The police had found two empty shells of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

The police suspected that the incident apparently took place over a monetary dispute. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

