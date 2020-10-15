Swat receives first snowfall of winter

MINGORA: Swat received the first snowfall of the winter that covered the snow-capped mountains. According to locals, Kalam Valley, Mahodand, Gabral, Asho and Mittaltan in Swat received the first snowfall of the winter that added to the beauty of the Swat valley. They said that the cold winds had added to the severity of the cold.

The tourists from all over the country flocked to the tourist resorts in Kalam, Osho Mittaltan and Ataroor Gabral to enjoy the beautiful scenery of snowfall. The people have started using warm clothes in Swat district as the mercury went down.