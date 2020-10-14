Kashmir has become nuclear flashpoint: AJK president

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India would fail in its nefarious aims and Pakistan would get Kashmir in any case.

Addressing a webinar organised by Lahore Centre for Peace and Research held here on Tuesday, Sardar Masood Khan said if there was a nuclear war anywhere in the world, it would be in South Asian region as Kashmir has become a nuclear flashpoint.

Addressing a webinar on the oppression of Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir, especially atrocities against women, have raised voices in India as well as around the world.

Sherry Rehman said one of the reasons for raising voice against these atrocities is the Hindutva policy of the Modi government. She said even in India people have now refused to accept Hindutva policy and enlightened Hindus are now raising their voice against this venomous Hindutva thinking. Sherry Rehman said that the foundations of India’s secular identity have shaken. Former Ambassador Shamshad Ahmed, moderator of the seminar and chairman of Lahore Centre for Peace and Research, started the webinar by saying that the current situation in Kashmir is a reflection of Hindutva thinking. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nazir Hussain, President, Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, said that war is necessary. If the war is not between Pakistan and India, it will be between the people of Kashmir and India.

Mishal Hussain Malik, wife of Yasin Malik, freedom fighter in Indian Occupied Kashmir and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, said that the recent status of Kashmir was part of Modi's election campaign and it was clear that India was now following the Hindutva footsteps.

Regarding the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir, Ms Malik said that the property deeds of Muslims were being changed. The Delhi government is transferring all powers from the locals to the people of Delhi, she said, adding all these steps are due to Hindutva thinking.

She said steps need to be taken to ban the RSS at the international level and that the United Nations should send a delegation to India to conduct an independent inquiry into the killings of detainees.