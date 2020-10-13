Humma FC remain on top in â€˜Bâ€™ Division football league

LAHORE: Humma FC continued their winning run in the Pakistan Football Federation League â€˜Bâ€™ Division Final Round Club Leg, beating Wohaib FC 2-0 at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

Humma FC stayed top of the Club Leg standings, with Ali Maihwan and Ammar Iqbal scoring in the 50th and 90th minutes, respectively. In the Departmental Leg, Karachi United drew Pakistan Railways in a thrilling encounter at the Drigh Union Football Ground in Karachi.

Karachi United and Pakistan Railways played a neck and neck game. After a goalless first half, the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Anees opened the scoring for Karachi United in the 59th minute before Hamza equalised for Pakistan Railways in the 62nd minute. Railways gained lead thanks to Amir Hussainâ€™s strike but it didnâ€™t last long as Amir struck for Karachi United.