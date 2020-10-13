Out of reach

In December 2018, the price of sugar was Rs51.64 per kg. Now, it has jumped to Rs100 per kg. Inflation has had devastating effects on the poor. Everything is getting out of their reach. The incumbent government has announced to tackle the issue. But no relief has been given to the people from lower-income households. Rising inflation and unemployment have pushed people into extreme poverty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the people a better Pakistan. But none of his promises have been fulfilled to date. At present, the government is busy fighting with the opposition. Instead of criticising other parties, the government should focus on the existing problems that are creating difficulties for the people.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro

*****

That the prime minister has announced to use all resources to bring down the prices of food items is great news. However, this exercise will only lead to short-term solutions.

To make sure that the people don’t have to deal with astronomical prices in the future, there is a need to restructure the whole supply chain system.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA