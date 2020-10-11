People are talking about

— the heart rending story of a man who was imprisoned when he was a teenager and sentenced to death as he has been released after twenty two years thanks to the efforts of Justice Project Pakistan (JPP). People say law enforcers need to rethink the methods by which crimes are ‘investigated’ as the purpose is not to garner points but to see that justice prevails, as the underprivileged, many of whom are juveniles, languish in jails despite being innocent.

— how wonderful it was that the Islamabad High Court ordered that zoo animals be relocated to their natural environment so they could live a normal life. People say it was the right and humane thing to do and it would be much appreciated by animal lovers if this court also took notice of ‘traditional’ practices that involve cruelty to animals like making roosters, dogs, bulls etc. fight it out -- a painful and cruel ‘sport’ enjoyed by blood thirsty owners.

— the fact that headlines and news stories about various wrongs committed by those who have a relationship -- or access to - people in power are showcased by the media about how their assets have been ‘sealed’ or stopped from doing business but there are no reports when they are quietly allowed to open/operate again. People say it’s a shame that influential people get away with breaking the rules, even when it is a clear case of flouting them.

— the controversy over the Island Authority ordinance as the Sindh provincial government has rejected it, although earlier it had given the go ahead to the federal government. People say whether this is part of the oppositions plan to put spokes in the wheel of the ruling party, or a genuine case of trying to protect the islands from being developed because of pressure from the civil society of Sindh as these islands are home to thousands of fishermen, will never be known.

— the Twitter uproar over the incident at Karachi University (KU) where students were harassed because the security guards do not have enough resources to keep a check on people who enter the university; the road that leads to the gate gets dark as there are no street lights, while unkempt bushes along the sides of the road make a perfect hideout for miscreants. People say universities must be safe places to study otherwise parents may withdraw their daughters and that would be a shame.

— the fact that the chorus for sending individuals to the gallows, which is the most favoured deterrent against crime, is on the increase in the country. People say there is no question of analysing the facts; anger simply spills over and is channelled in never-ending demands for exemplary, retributive justice because of utter mistrust in the criminal justice system, not to say anything about the incompetence; insensitivity and irresponsibility of the investigators.

— the charges and counter charges between the government and the opposition parties, many of whom have banded together to start a movement to oust the present rulers by resorting to street power. People say the country and its citizens are already suffering and struggling for survival due to various reasons, in particular due to the virus crisis, so the opposition should rethink its strategy and wait for the next elections to see who the public chooses to rule them. — I.H.