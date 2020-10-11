New head of hotel association

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Pakistan Hotels Association has elected new office-bearers and executive committee's members for the term 2020-21.
Hashoo Group Hospitality Division chief operating officer and Hotel One Limited CEO Haseeb A. Gardezi is the new chairman of the association, Hashoo Group Hospitality and Real Estate.