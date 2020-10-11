close
Sun Oct 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2020

New head of hotel association

Islamabad

Islamabad : The Pakistan Hotels Association has elected new office-bearers and executive committee's members for the term 2020-21.

Hashoo Group Hospitality Division chief operating officer and Hotel One Limited CEO Haseeb A. Gardezi is the new chairman of the association, Hashoo Group Hospitality and Real Estate.

