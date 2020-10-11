Impersonator held

Rawalpindi: Cantt Police station arrested an impersonator who use to rob and threaten innocent citizens by introducing himself as officer of secret department.

Police spokesperson revealed that detainee culprit Sajjad Husein Shah used to rob and threaten innocent citizens and robbed Photo Studio in Cantt area of Rawalpindi by making fraud to different families.

Case was also registered against Sajjad Husein with Cantt police station under criminal sections. CPO Rawalpindi had taking notice of these fraudulent activities in Cantt area had tasked SP (Potohar) Syed Ali to arrest this impersonator.

SP (Potohar) in heading of SHO (Cantt) police station assigned a team to arrest the impersonator who use to rob citizens by introducing himself as major of secret department. Police team employing human intelligence and taking advantage of technical assistance arrested Sajjad Husein. SP (Potohar) Syed Ali said that challan against detainee culprit will be devised on substantial evidences and will be taken to task.

Meanwhile, Pirwadai Police station got searched a three year old girl and reunite with her family here late on Friday night. Aishal Fatima went missing from his home falling in the limits of Pirwadai Police station. Police registered case on the missing girl and employing human intelligence network searched the girl and reunite with her family.