Wearing a mask shows a caring attitude

While COVID-19 infections are on an upward spiral, in Pakistan most citizens are ignoring SOP’s, especially the wearing of masks and keeping a safe distance between each other. The bazaars are crowed as are other places where people like to congregate. While SOP’s were not ever followed by small shopkeepers/owners, and most of the general public, even those who used to insist that their customers wear masks and get their hands sprayed with sanitizer then come inside without crowding the outlet, have stopped taking these precautions.

As for political entities they are the worst and most of them do not care to set an example or urge their supporters/ party members to do the same. Television reports show that in large crowds of persons accompanying the political big wigs whenever they make an appearance, only a very few are wearing a mask - though the big wig in question may be wearing one himself. It probably gives them a sense of power to have so many people rally around them!

While wearing a mask is not a guarantee that those who wear them will not catch the virus, it is definitely a deterrent and a post doing the rounds on social media - probably initiated by a very sensible, caring person - puts across the message very well and needs to be read, especially by those people who think a mask is not necessary if other SOP’s are not followed.

I quote: “I have been wearing a mask in stores and limiting my trips since March. I’m not sure how being considerate to others for the common good is now being mocked by some people who are calling it ‘living in fear,’ but it needs to stop. When I wear a mask over my nose and mouth in public and in the stores/supermarkets/pharmacies/offices - I want you to know the following: I'm educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus. No, I don't ‘live in fear of the virus; I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem. I don't feel like the ‘government controls me.’ I feel like I'm an adult contributing to the security in our society and I want to teach others the same. If we could all live with the consideration of others in mind, the whole world would be a much better place. Wearing a mask doesn't make me weak, scared, stupid or even ‘controlled.’ It makes me caring and responsible. When you think about your appearance, discomfort or other people's opinion of you, imagine a loved one - a child, father, mother, grandparent, aunt, uncle or even a stranger - placed on a ventilator, alone without you or any family member allowed at their bedside - ask yourself if you could have helped them a little by wearing a mask.” Quote ends.

So, be considerate and wear a mask and encourage others to do the same. It’s not such a difficult thing to do.