Citizens deprived of cash, valuables

KASUR: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur on Friday.

Two bandits snatched motorcycle from a man near Kamal Chishti turn. Two gunmen snatched Rs 140,000 from Sheikh Saleem near Block No 3 Changa Manga.

Two dacoits snatched six mobile phones and Rs 500,000 from Rana Kamran near Madake Dhariwal village. Two bandits barged into the shop of Shahzad near Darbar Baba Bale Shah and took away Rs 11,000 and a mobile phone.

Two robbers snatched Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone from Rizwan in Phoolnagar area.

Thieves entered the house of Qurban in Kanganpur and stole three tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 300,000.

Rafique and his brother stole gold jewellery and Rs 80,000 from the house of their mother Hamidan Bibi.

Accused Naveed and Liaqat rustled a cow and a calf from the house of Azra Parveen in the village of Phukoki on the outskirts of Allahabad.

Accused Saif-ur-Rehman and Niaz stole seeds and fertilizer worth Rs 700,000 from the out-house of Brigadier (retd) Ata-ur-Rehman in Mandi Usmanwala.

TWO DIE IN ROAD

ACCIDENTS: Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, died in road accidents on Friday.

An unidentified 13-year-old boy was riding a bicycle near Kamal Chishti Mor when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Barkat was riding a motorbike near Kahna Road, Pattoki city, when he hit a donkey cart and died on the spot.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted near Nai Abadi Bhalo on the outskirts of Kasur.

Accused Sunni and his accomplices kidnapped a 20-year-old girl.

Mustafabad police registered a case.

STRAY DOG MAULS BOY: A stray dog Friday mauled a three-year-old boy in Telianwala,Kanganpur.

Abdul Rehman’s son Abdul Manan was playing outside his house when a stray dog mauled him.

ANTI-POLIO DRIVE FROM 26TH: According to Kasur Health Department, anti-polio campaign is being launched in the district from October 26 to 28.

During the campaign, 644,660 children under the age of five will be vaccinated against polio and for the success of the campaign, a total of 1,586 teams have been constituted to vaccinate children against polio.

AIOU ADMISSIONS: Assistant Regional Director Allama Iqbal Open University Chaudhry Saeed Kamboh Friday said admissions for the second phase of Semester Fall 2020 will continue till October 15.

Presiding over a meeting on admissions at his office, he said admission forms/prospectuses are available at all sale points.

He said admissions in certificate courses, BA/Associate Degree Program, BBA Program, BS Program, Post Graduate at Diplomas, MA / MSc Program, B.Ed, M.Ed programs are in progress in the fall semester.

He said an admission awareness drive was underway in the district.

Aspirant candidates can contact on 049-2723723.