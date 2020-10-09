Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi greeted on assuming charge of CNS

Islamabad: Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Rear Admiral (retd) Jamil Akhter and Board of Trustees have congratulated Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on assuming charge of Chief of the Naval Staff. KPT chairman Rear Admiral (retd) Jamil Akhter and Vice Chairman Siraj Kassam Teli appreciated the good role played by new Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Niazi during his term as Trustee of KPT Board towards growth and development of KPT.KPT Board of Trustees and Chairman extended their best wishes for Admiral Amjad Niazi hoped that he will continue to play a strong role for the betterment of the KPT.