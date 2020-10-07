Robbers kill labourer in Baghbanpura; injure Shahdara SHO

LAHORE: Robbers killed a labourer in Baghbanpura while in another incident robbers shot at and injured Shahdara SHO Ghulam Bari late Tuesday night. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy and shifted the injured SHO to hospital. The victim identified as Aziz, a resident of Muslim Town had withdrawn Rs1.1 million from a bank along with factory owner Khalid. Robbers intercepted him and demanded cash. The victim offered resistance over which the robbers opened firing.

As a result, the victim sustained bullet injury in the chest and died on the spot. Police reached the crime scene late as usual. Factory owner remained unhurt. Separately, two robbers were fleeing on Saggian Road when police intercepted them. Robbers opened firing as a result Shahdara SHO received bullet wounds in the leg. Police managed to arrest a robber named Nadeem while other fled the scene. The condition of SHO was stated to be out of danger.