Visitors show concern over lack of SOPs at recreational spots

Islamabad: The visitors have opined that lack of implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in CDA-developed hiking trails may become a source for spreading coronavirus disease.

Amin-ul-Haq, a visitor at Trail V, said, “I really feel bad after seeing that now SOPs are not being implemented here. Last time when I visited this trail there were people who were deputed at main entrance to keep vigil over the visitors.”

“Now there is no one to check whether the visitors wear face masks or they are following SOPs while trekking on this trail. This recreational facility should be safe and secure for the visitors who come here to enjoy clean and healthy environment,” he said. It is pertinent to mention here that when the government opened recreational facilities after lockdown the visitors were strictly directed to follow SOPs.

Khurshid Alam, a visitor at Trail III, said “The people should realize the intensity of the situation and follow the SOPs otherwise the government will be forced to again close down recreational facilities.” “There was a rush of people today at Trail III and I felt that either the people have forgotten coronavirus or they no more feel threatened. In both cases they are making themselves vulnerable against this disease,” he said. According to the reports, the second wave of coronavirus pandemic may hit Pakistan and the number of coronavirus patients is increasing day by day.

Nighat Abbasi, a visitor at Shalimar Ground, said “The recreational spots must be safe and secure for the visitors. As far as coronavirus is concerned the people should take it as collective responsibility so everyone must follow SOPs as directed by the government.” “I hope our country will again face this pandemic with resilience but it will need commitment on the part of its people who can defeat it by following the directives of the government,” she said.