Citizens deprived of cash, valuables

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold jewellery, vehicles and other valuables in different areas here on Monday.

Bandits snatched Rs 73,000 from Arslan in Tatlewali police limits. In Gakhar Mandi gunmen snatched Rs 200,000 and gold jewellery from Nazim. In cantonment police area, dacoits barged into the house of Azeem and took away Rs 60,000 and gold jewellery.

Robbers deprived Asif of Rs 27,000 in Garjakh area. Farooq was deprived of Rs 600,000 and gold jewellery in Gakhar Mandi police limits. Mudassar was robbed of Rs 129,000 and a cell phone in Sadar Wazirabad areas. In Ferozwala swindlers took away Rs 40,000 and a cell phone from Jehanzeb. In Aroop robbers snatched Rs 80,000 and cell phones from Qaiser. In Ferozwala bandits snatched Rs 13,000 and a motorcycle from Tallal. In Qilla Didar Singh Khawar was deprived of Rs 250,000 and a cell phone. In Kot Ladha gunmen snatched Rs 260,000 and cell phones from Iqbal. Imran Sheikh was deprived of Rs 500,000 and cell phones in Kamoke police limits. In Emanabad bandits entered the house of Adil and took away Rs 220,000 and gold jewellery and other valuables.