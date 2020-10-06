ANP leader Abdur Rahman Khan passes away

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former lawmaker Abdur Rahman Khan passed away here on Monday. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Kafoor Dheri village in Peshawar district. His funeral was largely attended by ANP members, political workers, notables of the area and government officials.

Abdur Rahman Khan was elected member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly three times. He used to make his presence felt in the assembly by actively taking part in the proceedings and raising pertinent issues concerning the province and his rural Peshawar constituency. ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan paid rich tributes to the former lawmaker and party leader. In his condolence message, the ANP president said that Abdur Rahman Khan had been a true Khudai Khitmatgar throughout his life. He said the late leader had been associated with the party all his life and had been a true follower of Bacha Khan. The ANP chief said that Abdur Rahman Khan had represented the people of his constituency in the provincial assembly thrice.The party’s provincial president Aimal Wali Khan and other leaders also paid tributes to Abdur Rahman Khan for his services to the party and his people.