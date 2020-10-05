Literature is our culture: Dr Shadab Ahsani

KARACHI: A literary sitting was organised by ‘Adabi Forum’ and presided over by renowned scholar and poet Prof Dr Shadab Ahsani on Sunday.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof Dr Shadab Ahsani said the literature is our culture and literary gathering is a place to learn cultural values and norms. He said we have to educate our youth to understand cultural values. He appreciated the Adabi Forum for organising such a gathering to promote arts and culture also providing chance to the young poets and writers to groom. The sitting was attended by Prof Dr Shadab Ahsani, Akhtar Saeedi, Ibne Azeem Fatmi, Sakhawat Al iNadir, Ekram Akram and others.