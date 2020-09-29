Army officer martyred in exchange of firing with terrorists

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of Pakistan Army was martyred while leading an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Waziristan on Sunday night. According to ISPR, on intelligence of terrorists’ presence in Shakai, South Waziristan, Security Forces were conducting night patrolling to check terrorists move in the area. During one such on Sunday night patrol in Shakai terrorists fired on patrolling party. During exchange of fire, Captain Abdullah Zafar, age 25 years, resident of Lachi, Kohat while leading his troops, embraced shahadat.