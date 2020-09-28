Govt urged to consult real stakeholders for film industry revival

MULTAN: The Pakistani living legend and Pride of Performance artist, Mustafa Qureshi, has urged the government to take the real stakeholders onboard for revival of the film industry in the country.

"The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government should consult the senior most artists who know the industry in depth for its revival," Mustafa Qureshi said while taking to the agency on Sunday. He suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should invite the artists to listen to their proposals for betterment of the industry, adding that he had deliberated with former president Asif Ali Zardari too about the revival, but all in vain.

"Imran Khan is a celebrity just like us. He knows us because we had worked with him for collecting donations for Shaukat Khanum Hospital. I had asked Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, in a ceremony some eight months ago for arranging a meeting with the prime minister in this connection,” Mustafa Qureshi, who played "Noori Natt" in blockbuster Maula Jatt, informed.

To a question, Mustafa Qureshi, who has over 600 films to his credit, informed that several steps could be taken for the revival of the Pakistani cinema. To another question, the celebrated actor replied that the govt should extend incentive and relief for the producers like Safdar Malik who was investing millions of rupees on making a film in these hard times.

In past, Qavi Khan, Zeba Begum, Nadeem Baig and he were the members of the committee constituted for the welfare of the artists, who were suffering from diseases or had rendered jobless because of stopping of film business in Lahore, Mustafa Qureshi said and added that Artists Welfare Association extended them financial assistance worth Rs 5 to 10 lac. "I don't know the whereabouts of the members of the association now," he explained.

If industry revives, the jobless directors and actors would get work again which will take them out of the hardships and ailments they are facing these days, he hoped.

Mustafa Qureshi recalled that gone are the days when on average 200 films were produced annually in Lahore regretting that now hardly three to four movies are being made in a year.

MWMC decides to launch waste energy project: The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has decided to launch the waste energy project.

The willing firms will be invited for starting the waste energy project through advertisement in media. It was decided in a MWMC BoD meeting held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak. Chief Executive Officer MWMC Latif Khan said that paper work for the project was underway. The company BoD had also given approval of revenue generation plan for the company financial self-independence. The revenue generation plan would be sent to the Punjab government for final approval.

The board also gave approval for establishing human resource, procurement and audit committees and recruitment on all vacant posts. The rationalisation of all vacant posts would be made.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the procurement committee would be authorised for approval of all types of tenders and procurement of machinery. The services of expert firm would be taken for internal audit of the company, he added. The company had performed well during the last one year, he said, urging the committee members to play their active role for transparency in all sections of the company.

Board member Masroor Haider advocate and CEO MWMC Latif Khan were present while Hussain Ahmed Fazal and Yasir Hussain Bucha participated through video link.

Representative of Finance Department Punjab Sheheryar Hashim, Local Government representatives and managers of the company also attended the meeting.