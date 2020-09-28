FDA seals offices of 4 illegal housing schemes, demolishes structures

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the FDA enforcement team has sealed the offices of four illegal housing schemes and demolished illegal structures of the schemes during ongoing operation against unapproved housing schemes.

The FDA team has also taken the possession of 4.48 kanal land specified for public building at a housing scheme.

The FDA enforcement team under the supervision of State Officer Imtiaz Goraya, checked the legal status of housing schemes being established at different localities and found housing schemes Millat Garden, Adan Valley, Azafi Abadi at Chak 110/JB and Chak 121/JB were being developed without approval of the FDA. The team immediately sealed the offices of the housing schemes and demolished illegal structures.

In another action, the FDA enforcement team took possession of 4.78 kanal land specified for public utility services at housing scheme Sitara Gold Satayana Road.

The FDA Management warned the developers to avoid establishing housing schemes without prior approval of the FDA and asked the management of illegal housing schemes to follow legal course of action by fulfilling departmental requirements to get their housing schemes approved.

Talking to reporters, FDA DG Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said the Punjab government had introduced E-governance system to promote the construction sector and applications of seeking approval of housing schemes were being received at E Khidmat Markaz.

He maintained that the departmental process was being completed under one roof for issuing approval within stipulated time.

He said the developers should take advantage of this system and to submit their applications under E-governance system for getting prompt relief in this regard.

He said the FDA was committed to provide every possible relief to the aspirants for promotion of construction sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

MEETING: The first meeting of the newly constituted Board of Governors of Divisional Public Schools/College & Sandal College was held in the Committee Room of the Commissioner's Office. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner/Chairman Ishrat Ali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, MPA Firdous Rai, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Ayub Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan, CEO Education Ali Ahmed Sian, DHO Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Principals Shahid Ali, Abbas Chaudhry, Noor Muhammad, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Rao Sikander Azam, President District Bar Association Shehzad Bashir Cheema, Mian Kamaluddin, Rana Mujahid, Adeel Hassan, Khalid Hayat Kamuka, Farrukh Zaman, Nasir Ali Zia, Prof Qurban Awan, Muhammad Naeem advocate, Dr Ejaz Ahmed, Shoaib Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

Welcoming the members of the Board of Governors, the commissioner apprised them of the priorities and vision for raising the standard of education in public schools.

He said modern skills would be introduced in the schools so that the students could better meet the challenges of the future.

He said equipping the new generation with quality and purposeful education was essential for rapid development and the vital role of public schools in this regard could not be ignored. He said providing education that meets the requirements of the future was a great achievement that must be continued.

He said establishment of new public schools is also among the priorities for which extensive planning is underway.

He also welcomed the suggestions of the members of the Board of Governors in this regard.