Sheikh Rasheed should not be taken seriously: Sindh CM

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the MQM-P kept reviving controversial issues like making new provinces and Article 149.

Talking to media person on arrival in Ghouspur to condole with PPP MPA Mir Abid Khan Sundrani on the demise of his younger brother Mir Mujahid Khan Sundrani, the chief minister said Sindh is united and will not be divided. He said the Sindh government was determined to execute the KCR project, saying Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had also visited him to discuss the issue. He said he did not want to respond to Sheikh Rasheed’s statements, advising others not take him seriously.

Murad Ali Shah said the people have been passing through a tough time due to Covid-19 emergency, while heavy rains and floods also affected them both socially and financially. He criticised the federal government for increasing the rates of medicines because in the prevailing scenario, it is out of proportion for the people to buy even life saving drugs amid the Covid-19 emergency.

The Sindh chief minister said the coordination committee was set up by federal and Sindh governments to remove the obstacles for the development projects. He advised the politicians and people not to exploit and politicise the coordination committee, while denying the existence of Karachi Committee. He said he had written a couple of letters to the prime minister for financial assistance for the rain victims but the central government was reluctant to support people.