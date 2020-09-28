Elders ask govt to help send IDPs back home

BARA: The Siyasi Ittehad leaders in Khyber district on Sunday asked the government to send back the internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Kukikhel and other tribes to their homes forthwith.

They said the members of the Siyasi Ittehad has staged a sit-in camp near Babe-Khyber in Jamrud for acceptance of their demands, but to no avail. They added that the people from Tirah moved to other places when security forces launched operation against militants in Rajgal, Wachy Waney and others areas in 2012.

They said that at least 20,000 people from Rajgal, Wachy Waney, Mehrban Killay and others had vacated their homes due to the military operation but they continued to live as IDPs without basic facilities. The elders said that severe bombardments had destroyed the Mehraban bazaar, homes, mosques and other places.