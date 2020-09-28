PTI MNA sure of party candidate’s win in PK-63 by-poll

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter spokesperson and National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Dr Imran Khattak has said his party candidate win in the upcoming by-poll is certain.

He was speaking at a function arranged at Dagai in Nowshera Kalaan area where Inayat Paracha announced quitting the Pakistan People’s Party and joining the ruling PTI along with his relatives, friends and supporters.

The PTI candidate for PK-63 by-election, Mian Umar Kakakhel, Ishaq Kahttak and Qazi Faeehmul Haq were present on the occasion and addressed the participants of the programme as well.

MNA Imran Khattak, who is son of the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly’s 75th session had again aptly highlighted the Kashmir issue at the international level.

The PTI legislator believed no prime minister had pleaded the case of Pakistan and Kashmir as effectively as done by the prime minister. MNA Imran Khattak urged the opposition parties to think of the good of the country and back the government in the law-making.

He was critical of the multiparty conference in Islamabad and said the opposition parties gathering was ill-timed and not in the interest of the country. Dr Imran Khattak said the PTI government during its present and past governments had delivered a lot under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his predecessor Pervez Khattak.

He hoped the people of PK-63 would vote for the PTI candidate in the by-election and elect him to the KP Assembly by a huge majority.