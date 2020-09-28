Shujaat urges journalists to give importance to country’s well-wishers

LAHORE: A delegation of journalists called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Sunday.

The delegation was comprised of Karachi Press Club's Secretary Armaan Sabir, Joint Secretary Saqib Zaheer and Secretary Vigilance Khalil Nasir. Talking to the delegation, Ch Shujaat Hussain said journalists' community should bring well-wishers of the country to the fore and give importance to what they say so that the nation gets the right guidance.

Karachi Press Club office-bearers apprised him about their problems and invited him to visit Press Club. We are grateful to you as after your statement payments were made to the media owners and we also got salaries but in some institutions still three months arrears are outstanding, they said. Ch Shujaat Hussain said, “I will talk to the media owners and try to get your problems solved.”