Sat Sep 26, 2020
Agencies
September 26, 2020

Paris knife attack suspects are Pakistani, Algerian: police

PARIS: A Paris police source said that one of the two suspects arrested on Friday after a stabbing near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine was Pakistani and the other was Algerian.

Earlier report said a man armed with a knife seriously wounded two people in a suspected terror attack outside the former offices of French weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

