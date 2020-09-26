Paris knife attack suspects are Pakistani, Algerian: police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A Paris police source said that one of the two suspects arrested on Friday after a stabbing near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine was Pakistani and the other was Algerian.
Earlier report said a man armed with a knife seriously wounded two people in a suspected terror attack outside the former offices of French weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris.